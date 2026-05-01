Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ruled out of Manchester United clash, says Arne Slot

An undated picture of Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah. — Reuters

Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash against rivals Manchester United due to a muscle injury, although manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he is expected to return before the end of the season.

Salah was forced off during Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace last week with a hamstring concern, raising fears it could prematurely end both his campaign and potentially his Anfield career, with the Egyptian widely expected to leave at the end of the season.

However, the club stated on Wednesday that the injury is not as serious as first feared and that he should feature again before the campaign concludes.

"As we know from Mo (Salah), he is always working incredibly hard when he is fit but also when he is injured to be back as soon as possible," Slot told reporters.

"We expect him to be back for the final part of the season but not for Sunday (against Man Utd).

"In all ways it is a big relief that his injury is minor so he is able to play for us and at the World Cup. If ever there was a player that deserves a big send-off, it is definitely Mo."

Liverpool head into the fixture on the back of three consecutive league wins, with the result crucial in the race for Champions League qualification.

United, now under caretaker boss Michael Carrick, sit third, three points ahead, and require just two more points to secure a top-five finish.