Pakistan rise in ICC Men's Test rankings after annual update

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket with his teammates during the first Test against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 15 October 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan improve ICC Men’s Test rankings after latest annual update, with changes across standings following annual recalculation of results process in place.

Australia retained their position at the top of ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, strengthening lead with a three-point gain up to 131 points total.

Reigning World Test Champions South Africa remain second on 119, also gaining three rating points overall.

India climbed one place to third with 104 points, overtaking England who slipped to fourth on 102 in rankings.

England’s drop comes after removal of results played prior to 30 April 2023 from weighted calculation, including notable home series wins against New Zealand and South Africa, plus a 3-0 away triumph in Pakistan included in update impact analysis.

Updated ICC Test Rankings:

Teams Points Australia 131 South Africa 119 India 104 England 102 New Zealand 101 Pakistan 89 Sri Lanka 86 West Indies 68 Bangladesh 67 Ireland 25

The Blackcaps sit at fifth spot while Pakistan also benefited from update, as they now sit in sixth place with rating of 89 points, moving ahead of Sri Lanka, who are on 86 points in latest update overall.

The shift comes after England’s 3-0 series win over Pakistan falling outside the full-weightage period, along with the halving of Pakistan’s 2-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in 2024.

West Indies (eighth), Bangladesh (ninth) and Ireland (10th) complete top 10 positions in Test rankings overall standings table update.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shan Masood-led Pakistan Test team will travel to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The series will begin with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May.

The second Test is scheduled to take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Later this year, Pakistan will also feature in Test series against England, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.