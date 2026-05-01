76th FIFA Congress emphasises unity, anti-racism ahead of World Cup in North America

President Gianni Infantino speaks during the congress as the FIFA World Cup Trophy is seen in 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026. — Reuters

VANCOUVER: The 76th FIFA Congress on Thursday highlighted how the upcoming FIFA World Cup in North America aims to unite people across the globe in a spirit of harmony and respect, while reaffirming its commitment to eradicating racism from football.

The 76th FIFA Congress was only the second to be held in Canada, following the 1976 meeting in Montreal.

The session opened with a welcome address from Concacaf President Victor Montagliani and remarks from Canadian Soccer Association President Peter Augruso.

In his opening speech, FIFA President Gianni Infantino underlined football’s role in fostering unity in an increasingly divided world, as all 48 participating member associations prepare for this year’s FIFA World Cup.

“Of course, (IR) Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and, of course, (IR) Iran will play in the United States of America. And the reason for that is very simple, dear friends, it is because we have to unite, we have to bring people together,” said President Infantino.

“It is my responsibility; it is our responsibility. Football unites the world. FIFA unites the world. You unite the world. We unite the world. And we have to remember, always, that we have to be positive.

"We have to be smiling; we have to be happy. There are enough problems around the world. There are enough people who try to divide all over the world. If nobody tries to unite, what will happen to our world? We have to do it.”

FIFA has taken numerous key steps to strengthen the fight against racism, including amending the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In addition, the No Racism Gesture is now in place at all FIFA tournaments, over 12,000 individuals and more than 570 teams have been protected via the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, educational resources have been rolled out as part of the ongoing No Racism campaign.

The Players’ Voice Panel representing all six confederations has completed a series of high-profile assignments.

The Congress also approved the FIFA Annual Report 2025, including the 2027–2030 cycle budget, which projects record revenues of USD 14 billion.

This will enable FIFA to significantly increase reinvestment in the game, with its 211 member associations set to receive enhanced development funding. FIFA Forward investments are expected to reach a new high of USD 2.7 billion.

“Let me just say that, obviously, (FIFA) Forward Programme has made a big impact. In the last ten years, we have invested USD 5 billion in football development,” said Mr Infantino.

“It is crucially important that we do invest and it is crucially important that we increase our investment programmes.

"And I can assure you, as well, that these (USD) 2.7 billion that we are investing in the next cycle for Forward are just the starting point, are just the minimum of what we do and (what) we want to do and will do definitely, as well, much, much more,” he added.

“(This USD) 2.7 billion, this corresponds to eight times more than what was done in the past.”

The Congress also heard statements from the Palestine Football Association (PFA) and the Israel Football Association (IFA), with President Infantino paying tribute to victims of violence in the region and stressing the importance of football in building bridges.

The original submission made by the PFA at the 74th FIFA Congress was handled by the relevant FIFA instances.

“You should never forget something: your two federations have the same rights.

"The right to organise football in your respective territories, the right to represent your countries on the international stage, and the right and duty to instil in your children a love of football and respect for one another,” Mr Infantino said.

Looking ahead, FIFA confirmed that the 77th FIFA Congress will take place on 18 March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.

President Infantino also stated his intention to stand for re-election. Prior to that, a virtual Extraordinary FIFA Congress will be held on 23 November 2026 to appoint the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup.