PSL 11: Arshad Iqbal opens up after going unused during Multan Sultans' season

An undated picture of Multan Sultans' pacer Arshad Iqbal. — X/@ArshadIqbal32

LAHORE: Multan Sultans fast bowler Arshad Iqbal has spoken about his experience in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 after spending the entire season on the bench without featuring in a single match.

Iqbal reflected on his time with the franchise in a post on social media platform ‘X’, expressing a mix of disappointment and gratitude following the conclusion of the Sultans’ campaign.

While he admitted it was difficult not to get any game time, the 25-year-old emphasised the learning experience, behind-the-scenes development, and support he received from the team management throughout the tournament.

“Alhamdulillah, just wrapped up my PSL journey. Didn’t get the chance to step onto the field—tough to take—but grateful for the experience, lessons, and growth behind the scenes. Thanks to Multan Sultans, management & Gohar Shah for the support. The journey continues,” he wrote.

Alhamdulillah, just wrapped up my PSL journey. Didn’t get the chance to step onto the field—tough to take—but grateful for the experience, lessons, and growth behind the scenes.

Thanks to @MultanSultans , management & @goharshah95 for the support. The journey continues 💪 pic.twitter.com/G8Mw2RLBcC — Arshad Iqbal (@ArshadIqbal32) May 1, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that Arshad has previously featured in four PSL seasons, representing Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi across different editions.

The right-arm pacer has played 24 matches in the tournament, taking 25 wickets at an economy rate of 9.22.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans’ PSL 11 campaign came to a disappointing end as they were eliminated following a defeat against debutants Kingsmen.

Opting to field first, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne made an impactful decision as his side restricted the 2021 champions to 159/9, despite a fighting half-century from Shan Masood.

In response, the Kingsmen chased down the 160-run target comfortably, losing just two wickets and sealing victory with 28 balls remaining.

Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan starred with the bat, both scoring identical 64-run knocks off 33 and 35 deliveries respectively.

Despite their early exit, the Ashton Turner-led Multan Sultans had a solid league-stage performance, finishing third with six wins from 10 matches, collecting 12 points and recording a net run rate of 0.326.