Cricket Canada appoint Monty Desai as new men’s head coach

Monty Desai, Head Coach of Nepal inspects the field as play is delayed due to rain prior to the ICC Men´s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka at Central Broward Regional Park on June 11, 2024 in Lauderhill, Florida. — ICC

Canada have appointed Monty Desai as the new head coach of the men’s national team, with Cricket Canada confirming the move as part of its long-term development plan.

Desai is a highly regarded coach with more than 20 years of international experience. One of his most notable achievements came during his time with Nepal, where he helped the side regain ODI status and secure qualification for multiple ICC global tournaments.

“Our foremost priority is to restore Cricket Canada’s prominence through performance, professionalism, and a renewed and revitalised sense of purpose,” said Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada.

“Appointing Monty Desai reflects this vision. His experience with Associate nations, most notably Nepal and Afghanistan, demonstrates his ability to transform teams through effective leadership, discipline, and a clear long-term plan.

“As we build on our recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup appearance, this year marks a pivotal moment, and we are confident that under his leadership, the team will make significant progress.”

Desai, who has also coached the Afghanistan national team and worked across franchise and domestic cricket in India, said he was honoured to take up the role.

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and thank Cricket Canada for their trust,” said Desai.

“My previous experience in Canada has given me a clear understanding of the system’s potential and the passion that exists for the game. Associate cricket is an important driver in the global growth of the sport today, and teams like Nepal and Afghanistan have demonstrated what belief, discipline and fearlessness can unlock.

“Canada has a similar opportunity, and my focus will be on building a culture that translates this potential into consistent performances on the international stage.”