Rashid Latif slams PCB, players for neglecting SOPs following positive resul

Rashid Latif. Photo: AFP

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its cricketers for neglecting to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after several players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Latif, in a video on YouTube, said the cricketers that tested positive were practicing without taking necessary precaution.

"Players who have tested positive were practicing outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. Unprofessional approach from PCB and players are to blame for these positive Covid-19 tests," he said.

"I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that 10 cricketers have contracted the virus namely Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz.

Latif said that the selection committee will have look over their replacements.

"Selection committee must have started pondering over replacements. But those replacements have to be tested as well," he said.

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan clarified that cricketers who have tested positive for the virus are not necessarily out of the upcoming tour of England, and they can still join the team via a commercial airline once they recover and test negative.

Those who have tested negative, will undergo a second round of testing in Lahore on June 25 and if they clear the test, they will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight.

Following their arrival in England, players and personnel will undergo another round of testing conducted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

