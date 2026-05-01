Lionel Messi sends first message after UE Cornella takeover, promises growth support

An undated picture of Argentine forward Lionel Messi. — Instagram/ leomessi

Lionel Messi has sent a message to players and coaching staff at Spanish fifth-tier side UE Cornella, introducing himself following his recent acquisition of the club and pledging his support for their continued development.

The Argentine forward called for progress and unity as the team approaches the closing stages of their Tercera RFEF campaign.

Speaking in a video message sent to the club, Messi said: “I wanted to say hello and tell you that we are here, to grow and to help in whatever way is needed. We are very excited about this new project.”

His message comes with two matchdays remaining in the Tercera RFEF regular season, with Cornellà already assured of a place in the promotion play-offs for Segunda RFEF.

Messi has also shown his ongoing engagement with the team, posting on social media during their previous fixture that he is following and supporting them each weekend.

The announcement of Messi’s involvement follows his confirmation on 16 April that he had purchased a stake in the Spanish club, marking a new step in his investment in football development.

Cornella are renowned for their academy, which has produced talents including Jordi Alba, Gerard Martín and David Raya, reinforcing the club’s reputation as a breeding ground for elite players.

A club statement welcomed Messi’s arrival, describing it as the beginning of a new chapter focused on sporting and institutional growth, strengthening foundations, and sustaining a long-term project built on ambition, sustainability and strong local identity in the near future ahead.