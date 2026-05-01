Mitchell Santner ruled out for 'at least a month' with shoulder injury

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand celebrates after dismissing Ben Stokes during day two of the Third Test Match against England at Seddon Park on December 15, 2024 in Hamilton, New Zealand. - AFP

New Zealand have suffered a major setback after white-ball captain Mitchell Santner was ruled out for at least a month, with scans confirming a grade three ACL injury in his left shoulder.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury while fielding for Mumbai Indians during a recent Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings.

Santner returned to New Zealand earlier this week and, following specialist consultation, has been advised to undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation.

New Zealand are scheduled to face Ireland cricket team in a one-off four-day Test on 27 May, followed by a three-match World Test Championship series against England cricket team, which begins on 4 June at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The injury has ruled Santner out of the Ireland fixture as well as the opening Test against England, with a decision on his availability for the remainder of the series to be made closer to the time.

Santner’s absence will be keenly felt given his all-round value with both bat and ball.

He has played a vital role in New Zealand’s white-ball transition, leading the side to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy held last year in Pakistan and Dubai.

New Zealand currently sit second in the World Test Championship standings and will aim to strengthen their position in pursuit of a place in next year’s final.

The Blackcaps’ next white-ball assignment is a tour of the West Indies in July, featuring both ODIs and T20Is, before returning home for a high-profile multi-format series against India starting in October.

A full squad for the Ireland and England Tests is expected to be announced in the coming days, with New Zealand now forced into at least one change following Santner’s untimely injury.