Pakistan vs England: 'Players with Covid-19 will join team upon recovery'

PCB CEO Wasim Khan says Pakistan's England tour is still on. Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has clarified that cricketers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) are not necessarily out of the upcoming tour of England, and they can still join the team via a commercial airline once they recover and test negative.

The national team has been rocked this week after 10 of its 29 England-bound players as well as the team masseur Malang Ali tested positive for the virus. Shoaib Malik and several members of the support staff have not been tested yet, which keeps the door ajar for even more positive test reports.

With their status in a limbo, the PCB CEO has come forward to offer them a glimmer of hope.

"As regards the players, who have tested positive, we will continue to monitor and support them, including conducting antibody tests, and as soon as they test negative, they will be flown to join the squad in England," Wasim said.

"At the moment, they have been advised to go into self-isolation so that they not only recover quickly but also prevent their other family members from being infected."

While the June 28 flight carrying players from Lahore to Manchester will be on a specially chartered plane, those who join the team later will do so via commercial airliners, the PCB press release added.

'England tour still on'

Meanwhile, after England and Wales Cricket Board's statement, the PCB CEO has also confirmed that the penetration of virus within the Pakistani camp changes nothing as far as the England tour is concerned.

“The tour to England is very much on track and the side will depart as per schedule on 28 June. Fortunately, all the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training and practicing immediately after they have been tested and given the all clear when they arrive in England," Wasim said.

