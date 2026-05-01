Nahid Rana rejoins Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 11 final

LAHORE: Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has rejoined Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the Pakistan Super League 11 final scheduled for Sunday, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reinstated his No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The BCB had initially permitted Rana to participate in the tournament only until 13 April, after which he was withdrawn as part of a workload management plan.

He was subsequently rested for the opening two T20 Internationals of Bangladesh’s ongoing home series against New Zealand national cricket team to aid his recovery.

Following a fresh assessment, the board granted approval for his participation in the PSL final. In an official statement, the BCB emphasised the importance of franchise cricket in a player’s development and confirmed that Rana had received full medical clearance.

“This decision has been made considering the significance of participating in the final of a major global franchise competition, which is viewed as an important step in the continued development of the player,” the board said.

“More importantly, the team management and BCB medical staff have provided clearance, confirming that his participation in the match will not adversely affect his fitness, workload management or availability for national duty,” the statement added.

Rana has been in impressive form in recent weeks. In four appearances for Zalmi, he has taken seven wickets at an average of 10.85 and an economy rate of 5.42, including a standout spell of 3 for 7 against Karachi Kings.

He also delivered strong performances on the international stage, claiming 5 for 32 in the second One Day International against New Zealand and finishing the series as the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets.

Although Rana was initially expected to resume preparations for Bangladesh’s upcoming Test series against Pakistan national cricket team, starting on 8 May in Dhaka, the BCB has confirmed that he remains on course for selection.

Meanwhile, PSL 11 is nearing its conclusion, with debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen set to face Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.

Kingsmen advanced after defeating Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1, while Islamabad United fell short against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier.

Zalmi have already booked their place in the final and will meet the winner of Eliminator 2 in the PSL 11 grand clash on Sunday.