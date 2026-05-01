Japanese tennis icon Kei Nishikori announces retirement

An undated picture of 36-year-old Japanese tennis icon Kei Nishikori. — Instagram/ keinishikori

Kei Nishikori has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season, drawing the curtain on a career that broke new ground for Japanese tennis.

The 36-year-old became the first Japanese player to reach a Grand Slam singles final at the 2014 US Open, and only the second Asian man, after Paradorn Srichaphan, to break into the world’s top 10.

He achieved a career-high ranking of world number four in 2015 and claimed 12 ATP Tour titles. However, persistent injury problems have hampered his progress in recent years, with his ranking slipping to 464 in the world.

Nishikori last featured in the top 10 in October 2019 and admitted only last month that he was “barely hanging on” physically.

Nishikori reflects with pride on his career, saying he gave his all on the ATP Tour while cherishing the remaining matches despite wishing he could still continue playing.

"Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition and maintaining a presence in the top 10 is something I am extremely proud of," Nishikori wrote in a post on social media.

"Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable ... To be honest, I still wish I could continue my playing career. Even so, looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say that I gave it my all.

"I am truly happy to have walked this path. I will cherish every moment of the remaining matches and fight to the very end."

Nishikori's most recent appearance in a tour-level event came at last year’s Cincinnati Open, though he has played in five Challenger events this year.

He also won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in three sets.