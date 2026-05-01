Kobbie Mainoo commits long-term future to Manchester United until 2031

An undated picture of Manchester United's 21-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. — AFP

Kobbie Mainoo has committed his future to Manchester United after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2031, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s previous deal had been set to run until 2027, but his extension reflects a remarkable turnaround in fortunes over recent months.

Mainoo had struggled for regular opportunities under former manager Ruben Amorim and even sought permission to leave on loan last summer.

However, the arrival of Michael Carrick in January has transformed his role within the squad. Since taking charge, Carrick has shown strong faith in the academy graduate, starting him in 12 of his first 13 matches in charge.

Mainoo, who joined United at the age of six, has played a key part in the club’s resurgence, helping them climb to third place in the Premier League.

His impressive performances also earned him a recall to the England squad in March ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Mainoo expressed his deep connection to the club, describing Manchester United as his home and highlighting the pride he feels representing the team.

"Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family.

"I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.

"We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead."