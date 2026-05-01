Zalmi owner Javed Afridi extends special invitation to Daren Sammy for PSL 11 final

Peshawar Zalmi's Daren Sammy arrives for practice before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021. - AFP

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has officially extended an invitation to former championship-winning captain Daren Sammy to attend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, scheduled to take place this Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium.

Following Zalmi’s qualification for the marquee clash, fans urged Afridi to invite the former West Indies skipper, who famously led the franchise to its maiden PSL title in the second edition of the tournament.

Responding to the overwhelming fan demand, Afridi took to Instagram, where he shared a story tagging Sammy and warmly invited him to be part of the final match experience.

“Brother, we are officially inviting you to witness the final match of Zalmi (fans request) @darensammy88,” Afridi wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam-led Zalmi have enjoyed a remarkable campaign in the 11th edition of the tournament.

They finished the league stage at the top of the points table, securing eight wins, suffering one defeat, and having one match washed out from their 10 fixtures, accumulating 17 points with an impressive net run-rate of 2.324.

The side booked their place in their fifth PSL final after defeating Islamabad United in the Qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kingsmen progressed after overcoming Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1, while Islamabad United were knocked out following their defeat in Eliminator 2.

Zalmi are now set to face the winner of the second Eliminator in the PSL 11 grand final on Sunday.

For the unversed, Sammy was an integral part of the Peshawar Zalmi setup in the first five editions of the tournament. He featured in 49 PSL matches, scoring 691 runs at a strike rate of 146.39, while also taking nine wickets.

He captained Zalmi for four seasons, leading the side in 39 matches with 22 wins and 16 defeats, recording a win percentage of 56.41.

His most notable achievement came in PSL 2, when he guided Zalmi to the title with victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final.