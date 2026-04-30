Former South African star JP Duminy wraps up PSL 11 commentary stint

Undated picture of former South African batter JP Duminy during commentary duties in PSL 11. — Instagram/thepsl

LAHORE: Former South African batter JP Duminy has concluded his commentary duties in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 ahead of the tournament’s final two fixtures, the Eliminator 2 and the grand final.

Duminy shared a reflective message on his official Instagram account, posting a video montage of images from his time in the commentary box.

In his post, he expressed gratitude for the hospitality he received in Pakistan, the competitive cricket on display, and the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals throughout the tournament.

He also praised the return of spectators to stadiums, highlighting the vibrant atmosphere created by fans during PSL 11.

“Appreciation Pakistan, thank you for the love and hospitality. PSL 11 has seen great cricket and continues to do so. Great to see the crowds back. I truly get to work with some amazing people. Thanks for the love. Till next time,” Duminy wrote.

This marks Duminy’s second stint as part of the PSL broadcast team, having previously featured in the 10th edition, where he provided analysis throughout the season.

Beyond his commentary role, the 42-year-old also has playing history in the league.

He featured in PSL 3 for Islamabad United, playing 10 matches and scoring 251 runs at a strike rate of 100.80, including two half-centuries, and also captained the side in the final against Peshawar Zalmi, leading them to their second PSL title in the competition’s early seasons.

Meanwhile, PSL 11 is nearing its conclusion, with debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen set to face Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in Eliminator 2.

Kingsmen advanced after defeating Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1, while Islamabad United fell short against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier.

Zalmi have already booked their place in the final and will meet the winner of Eliminator 2 in the PSL 11 grand clash on Sunday.