Pakistan vs England: 7 more players test positive for coronavirus

Pakistan vs England: Another 7 players test positive

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that another seven of its players and a member of the support staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected cricketers to 10.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz form the septet that has contracted the virus. They join Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf on the sidelines - all three of whom had tested positive a day earlier and were sent into isolation at their homes.



Masseur Malang Ali is the support staff member who tested positive, the PCB said in a press release.

The PCB said that neither the aforementioned eight nor the trio from yesterday were showing any symptoms of the virus.

"The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ well-being," the board said.



It is pertinent to mention here that veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and bowling coach Waqar Younis have not been tested to date.

"The recent positive tests of some of the fittest athletes, who had not shown any symptoms, clearly reflect the danger this virus possesses. As such, and on behalf of the PCB, I once again request the public to strictly adhere to all safety precautions as advised and recommended by the federal and provincial governments to ensure their health and safety as well as of their dear and near ones," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.

