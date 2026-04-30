Jamaica Kingsmen get special picks in newly announced CPL 2026 draft rules

FKS Group President Fawad Sarwar pictured after acquiring Caribbean Premier League franchise now named Jamaica Kingsmen at Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston. — X/@HHKingsmen

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has officially unveiled its Player Acquisition and Draft Rules for the 2026 season, marking the start of a new three-year contract cycle running from 2026 to 2028.

The updated framework introduces several key changes aimed at improving competitive balance, supporting emerging talent, and integrating a seventh franchise into the competition. The draft selections will be announced on the league’s official social media channels on Friday, 15 May.

Under the new regulations, each franchise will assemble a 17-player squad comprising nine senior West Indies players, five overseas players, and three Breakout Players.

As the newest addition to the league, the Jamaica Kingsmen will benefit from special draft provisions. The franchise will have the option to make the first three selections in the draft, restricted to Jamaican players, although they are not required to utilise all three picks.

These selections cannot be challenged through the Right to Match Option (RMO). During this phase, the Kingsmen may select a maximum of one player from any existing team, while any franchise that loses a player to them will receive an additional RMO.

Following this initial phase, the draft will proceed in a structured order based on the 2025 league standings to ensure competitive balance across all teams.

Franchises will have access to RMOs, allowing them to retain players from their 2025 squads if those players are selected by another team during the draft.

Each existing team will begin with four RMOs, three of which can be used on players from any salary slot on their 2025 roster, while one is reserved for players who occupied salary slots seven to 17 and are nationals of the franchise’s home territory.

Teams that lose a player to the Jamaica Kingsmen at the start of the draft will receive an additional RMO, which can be used in any round.

The Kingsmen themselves will have one RMO, applicable to any Jamaican player, provided that if the player featured in the 2025 CPL, he must have occupied a salary slot between seven and 17.

In terms of player retention, each existing franchise was permitted to retain one Breakout Player from its 2025 squad ahead of the draft, which remains the only pre-draft retention mechanism for the 2026 season.

Breakout Players continue to play a central role in the league’s development strategy, with each team required to include at least one player selected in rounds 15 to 17 in every matchday XI throughout the tournament.

Teams will also be allowed to sign up to five overseas players through direct negotiations, with overseas players not included in the draft. However, a maximum of four overseas players may be named in any matchday XI.

CPL Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall said the framework had been developed in close consultation with all seven franchises, Cricket West Indies, and other stakeholders to ensure a balanced and competitive structure.

“We have worked closely with the seven CPL franchises, Cricket West Indies, and other key stakeholders to develop a framework that allows us to successfully introduce a seventh team while maintaining competitiveness and fairness across the league,” Hall said.

“We are excited to see how the squads take shape and are confident that the expanded tournament will raise the standard of the CPL even further,” he added.