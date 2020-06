Novak Djokovic says he has the novel coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms," it added.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic contracts coronavirus