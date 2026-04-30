Kumar Sangakkara joins SLC revamp panel after major overhaul by government

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara during the 2nd Test Match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 31, 2024 in London, England. — AFP

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been named among nine members of a newly formed Transformation Committee tasked with running Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), following the government’s decision to remove the existing office bearers on Wednesday.

Sangakkara is the most high-profile former cricketer on the panel, which also includes Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny.

However, the majority of members come from corporate, legal, and political backgrounds, with former Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne appointed as chair.

Wickramaratne, who represents Sri Lanka’s main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, has reportedly stepped down from his political roles to take up the position. He is not a sitting Member of Parliament.

"I am privileged to lead a nine-member committee of individuals with impeccable integrity and expertise," Wickramaratne said, before outlining two primary aims of the Transformation Committee in a statement.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC," he said. "The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the new consitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport."

The existing SLC constitution has long faced criticism for being outdated and, at times, counter-productive, with allegations that it has concentrated excessive power in underperforming cricketing structures.

It has also been linked in various reports to governance issues, including inefficiency and corruption concerns. The inclusion of two lawyers on the committee—Dinal Phillips and Upul Kumarapperuma—suggests constitutional reform will be central to their mandate.

Wickramaratne emphasised that alongside structural reforms, a key focus will be placed on enhancing the national team’s performances on the field, ensuring that long-term development translates into consistent results at the highest level of international cricket.

He noted that sustained investment in infrastructure, support systems, and player motivation will be central to Sri Lanka’s revival strategy.

"We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet commented on the latest government-led changes at SLC. However, the governing body has previously taken a strict stance on political interference in cricket administration in Sri Lanka.

In 2023, International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended SLC over alleged government interference, although then-president Shammi Silva had requested the suspension.

A similar intervention occurred in 2015, when SLC was placed under an interim committee and its funding was held in escrow by the ICC.

The appointment of Wickramaratne—an opposition political figure rather than a government appointee—is seen as a notable shift in approach. He emphasised that the committee would comply fully with ICC regulations.

“We are committed to absolute compliance with International Cricket Council regulations while embedding transparency, anti-corruption, and professionalism into the organisation's DNA,” he said.

Some members of the new committee bring prior cricket administration experience, including Sidath Wettimuny, who previously led an interim committee in 2015, and Prakash Schaffter. Avanthi Colombage, from the corporate sector, is the only woman on the nine-member panel.

The overhaul follows mounting public criticism of former SLC president Shammi Silva after Sri Lanka’s disappointing performances at recent ICC tournaments, including the T20 World Cup co-hosted earlier this year.

Silva had secured the presidency unopposed on three consecutive occasions, despite repeated failures by both the men’s and women’s teams to reach knockout stages in major tournaments since 2014.

Newly appointed Transformation Committee members: