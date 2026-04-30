Pakistan squash player Asim Khan faces visa delay ahead of World Championship

Asim Khan pictured after winning a bronze medal for Pakistan at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. — Facebook /Muhammad Asim Khan

Pakistani international squash player Asim Khan is facing uncertainty over his participation in the World Squash Championship in Egypt after his visa application remained under process just days before his scheduled departure.

Sharing updates on social media, Asim said he is expected to travel on Monday or Tuesday, but the approval is still pending.

“I have submitted my Egypt visa application and it is still under process. I need to travel on Monday or Tuesday 5 April for the World Championship,” he wrote, appealing for assistance.

He urged the relevant authorities and the embassy to help expedite the matter, tagging @PakinEgypt in his post.

“If anyone from the embassy or anyone who can assist sees this, your help would be greatly appreciated. Please share @PakinEgypt,” he added.

Asim also highlighted a separate concern regarding his Ireland visa for the upcoming Irish Open, saying he requires urgent approval.

“I urgently need assistance with my Ireland visa and need it by this Friday,” he stated.

Explaining his travel plan, he confirmed he will head to Egypt first for the World Championship before flying directly to Ireland for the next tournament.

“I’m travelling to Egypt on Monday for the World Championship and will fly directly from there to compete in the Irish Open. If anyone can help please DM or simply share, thank you! @irlembpakistan,” he wrote.

The World Squash Championship in Egypt is scheduled from 8 to 16 May, leaving the player with limited time to resolve his visa issues for both international events.