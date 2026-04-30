Jack Draper to miss French Open after knee injury setback

An undated picture of British number one Jack Draper. — Reuters

Jack Draper will miss the remainder of the clay-court season, including next month’s French Open, after being advised to continue recovering from a persistent knee injury.

The British number one, 24, retired from his only clay appearance of the year in Barcelona due to a tendon problem in his right knee before withdrawing from ATP Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome.

Although he had initially hoped to recover in time for Roland Garros, medical advice has ruled out a return to five-set tennis on clay as he continues rehabilitation.

In a statement on social media, Draper said his knee is improving and he has resumed hitting balls, but stressed that rushing back would risk further setback.

His absence means he will forfeit significant ranking points, including those from last year’s Madrid Open final and runs to the latter stages in Rome and Paris, likely dropping him outside the world’s top 100.

Draper is expected to begin his grass-court season in Stuttgart, where he is a former champion, before heading to Queen’s Club ahead of Wimbledon.

Despite a promising start to 2025, highlighted by his Indian Wells Masters triumph and a win over Novak Djokovic, his progress has again been disrupted by injury.

The left-hander has faced repeated fitness issues throughout his career, including problems with his shoulder, hip, arm and now knee, raising ongoing concerns over his durability at tour level.

His focus now is on recovery, with Wimbledon participation depending entirely on full fitness and rehabilitation progress assessment.