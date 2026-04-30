Cristiano Ronaldo fires Al Nassr to 20th straight win

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Al Ahli in Saudi Pro League on April 29, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as Al Nassr defeated Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ahli 2-0 here at Alawwal Park on Wednesday, extending their remarkable winning run to 20 consecutive matches and tightening their grip on the title race.

The result saw Al Nassr stretch their lead at the top of the table from eight points to 11, moving them closer to securing the championship with just four league fixtures remaining.

Ronaldo once again proved decisive, netting his 25th league goal of the season.

After a tight, goalless contest that lasted 75 minutes, the Portuguese forward broke the deadlock in trademark fashion.

He rose highest to meet João Felix’s inswinging corner and executed a precise flicked header which sailed beyond goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and into the top corner.

The strike sparked jubilant celebrations, with Ronaldo sprinting towards Félix at the corner flag before being surrounded by teammates and staff.

Al Nassr doubled their advantage in the 90th minute when Kingsley Coman unleashed a powerful effort following another poorly cleared corner by Al Ahli, effectively sealing the victory.

The win continues Al Nassr’s extraordinary form, with 16 of their 20 consecutive victories coming in the league, leaving their closest challengers with little realistic chance of catching them. Al Ahli, meanwhile, have one remaining fixture but appear effectively out of the title race.

Ronaldo’s goal also marked a personal milestone, taking him to 25 or more league goals in three consecutive seasons for the first time since his extraordinary nine-season streak between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

He now has nine goals in his last nine matches, bringing his career tally to 970 goals for club and country and 126 for Al Nassr in all competitions.