PSL 11: Luke Ronchi opens up on coaching comparisons with Mike Hesson

The collage of photos shows current and former Islamabad United head coaches Luke Ronchi (left) and Mike Hesson. — X/@IslamabadUnited/PCB`

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Luke Ronchi has reflected on his coaching journey and the differences in approach that shape his current role with Islamabad United, while also addressing comparisons with former Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Ronchi, who has been New Zealand’s batting coach for the past six years, joined the national setup two years after Hesson’s departure.

Interestingly, their careers have since intersected in franchise cricket, with Hesson later taking charge of Islamabad United and guiding them to a Pakistan Super League title in 2024 before stepping down.

The 45-year-old has now succeeded him at the franchise, marking a notable reversal of roles.

While acknowledging the natural comparisons between the two coaching paths, Ronchi was keen to stress that his methods and mindset are distinctly his own, shaped by different experiences as both a player and coach.

“I have a different vibe to Mike Hesson,” Ronchi said. “That's just through our own experiences. That's the way cricket is. That's what I like about the game now. It's people's different experiences. It'd be quite a boring game if everyone did it the exact same way all the time.”

He further explained that his role is not to replicate previous systems but to contribute his own identity to the team environment, even if similarities may appear from the outside.

“My remit is [not to re-implement what Hesson has done but] to bring my own personal character. When you look at where Hess has been and where I've been as well, I can understand that comparison. But still we're different personalities, we think differently about the game, and we also have paths we're all on, but it's doing it differently. So it may look like that, but it's not quite the same.”

Ronchi’s connection with Islamabad United predates his coaching appointment. He represented the franchise as a player from 2018 to 2020 and played a defining role in their 2018 PSL title-winning campaign.

That season, he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer, earned Player of the Match honours in the final, and was also named Player of the Tournament. He remains the player with the highest powerplay strike rate in PSL history, exceeding 182.

Reflecting on his transition from playing to coaching, Ronchi said his interest in mentoring players began while he was still active in international cricket with New Zealand, where he often supported teammates in a back-up capacity.

"It's something like I did for a while with the New Zealand team," Ronchi said. "Whenever I was on Test tours, I was a back-up player, so I was helping players out then anyway. Throwing balls and talking about cricket, their game plans and all that sort of thing."

"And then once I'd finished international cricket, I got into the franchise system. I wasn't so worried about my own cricket, it was like helping others and growing the game around different teams I've been to. I had a few experiences involved within that which made me like the coaching direction things were going in," he added.

His formal coaching journey began during the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic, when a position opened up with New Zealand Cricket.

He has since served as their all-format batting coach for six years, but the opportunity to return to Islamabad United offered a new challenge and a chance to expand his coaching experience.

Ronchi emphasised that despite continuity in some figures within the franchise setup, including captain Shadab Khan, the team has evolved significantly since his playing days.

"There are going to be natural progressions of what happens in organisations," Ronchi said. "I finished it in 2020, so now it's effectively six seasons later. So it is a big change. Shadab may still be there but it's also the growth of everyone. Shaddy has grown from the cricketer he was then to what he is now. The squad is very different, which it's going to be; that's the nature of franchise cricket, but also the nature of the PSL this year with new teams.

He added that his focus is on blending his own coaching style with the established culture of the franchise to create a balanced and effective environment.

"But I'm bringing in my style as well. You've got to make sure that I'm working the way I want to work and also making sure that the Islamabad way of working is mixed in with that, the way Shadab likes to work as well. It's about making sure you all marry up well together and hopefully get the result you're after at the end of it. I think it's learnings from every side of it; you can see different culture aspects, different cricketing minds, it's all working. But again, if it gets the result that you're after, then that's ideal."

Beyond results, Ronchi highlighted the broader purpose of the Pakistan Super League, describing it as a platform for developing future international cricketers rather than purely a win-focused competition.

"Pakistan is the future for what this competition is about," Ronchi said. "If you're just thinking about winning this every year, I think you get a bit short-sighted. You want to win, but there is a bigger picture in mind as well, which is to produce players for Pakistan which Islamabad have done really well.

He added that exposure to different playing conditions and experiences is vital for young cricketers aiming to succeed at the international level.

"Which we've got here; we've got a good group of players that can adapt to different conditions and surfaces. Which I think is vital for, not just T20 cricket, but cricket in general, international cricket. It's the PSL, so you want to produce young Pakistani cricketers to go into international cricket across the board. It's a good mindset to have to produce for the future."

Islamabad United, one of the most successful teams in PSL history, have built a reputation for a calm and structured approach, reflected in their “dimagh se” (with the head, not the heart) philosophy. Ronchi believes this mindset aligns closely with his own coaching temperament.

"Why would I want to add extra pressure on the guys," he throws his hands up, almost in bewilderment. "There's a passion inside that you want to do well and you want to help guys as much as you can and you read the game in certain ways."

"But I like to be relaxed, I like to enjoy what I'm doing and I also understand that for me as a coach when the guys are out there playing, they're the ones actually doing the work and it's my job to help. I'm supposed to let the guys do their thing there and just try to stay as relaxed as I can be," he added.

He also underlined his belief in a flexible, modern coaching approach that blends instinct with analysis rather than relying on a single method.

"I believe in the fact that if you know your cricket you can see players that understand what type of play is going to fit in the environment that you'll try to create as a coach," he said. "It's the use of a few different methods instead of it just being one way or the other."

As he continues his dual responsibilities with New Zealand and Islamabad United, Ronchi remains optimistic about achieving success in both environments, even if silverware has been elusive in international coaching so far.

“To win one white-ball tournament would be nice,” he concluded.