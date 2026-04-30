Scott Parker leaves Burnley after relegation by mutual consent

An undated picture of Burnley head coach Scott Parker. — Reuters

Burnley have confirmed that head coach Scott Parker has left the club by mutual consent, just eight days after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Parker’s departure follows a disappointing season that saw Burnley fall back into the Championship after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on 22 April sealed their fate.

The result confirmed their relegation for the second time in three years, capping off a difficult campaign in which they have managed only four league victories from 34 matches.

The Clarets’ struggles have been consistent throughout the season, with the team collecting just one point from their last eight league outings.

Their poor form has also extended into cup competitions, where they suffered early exits to lower-league opposition. Mansfield Town eliminated them from the FA Cup, while Cardiff City knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, both representing significant setbacks for the club.

Parker, who was appointed in July 2024 on a three-year contract, did enjoy success earlier in his tenure, guiding Burnley back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a second-place finish in the Championship during the 2024-25 season.

However, the step up proved difficult to sustain.

Following his exit, assistant coach Mike Jackson will take interim charge for the final four matches of the season, beginning with Friday’s trip to Leeds United.

In a statement reflecting on his time at the club, Parker said leaving Burnley by mutual consent was a proud but difficult decision, as he reflected positively on leading the club to promotion in 2024–25.

"It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years," said Parker.

"I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction.

"I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024-25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League."