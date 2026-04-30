Shaun Murphy defeats Zhao Xintong to reach World Snooker Championship semi-finals

An undated picture of Shaun Murphy. — WST

Shaun Murphy ended Zhao Xintong’s bid to break the Crucible curse with a commanding 13-10 victory, booking his place in the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship.

Zhao, 29, had hoped to become the first debut winner to successfully defend the title at the Crucible Theatre since 1977.

However, the Chinese star was outplayed by the experienced Murphy, who produced a clinical display to reach the last four for the sixth time in his career.

Murphy, 43, will now face four-time world champion John Higgins, who advanced with a 13-10 win over Neil Robertson.

Higgins, approaching his 51st birthday, becomes the oldest semi-finalist since Ray Reardon in 1985. Their clash revives memories of the 2009 final, which Higgins won convincingly.

The match began evenly, with Murphy edging ahead 9-8 after a composed 96 break. Zhao responded with a 71, but Murphy seized control with breaks of 80 and 70 to move within one frame of victory.

Zhao, Asia’s first world champion, showed resilience with an 81 to force a deciding frame.

Yet Murphy held his nerve, crafting a decisive 69 break after a superb long red, sealing an impressive win.

Speaking afterwards, Murphy praised his opponent, describing Zhao as “great player”, while calling it one of the finest victories of his career.

"I think when you are playing great player - which Zhao unquestionably is - it makes it straightforward for you," Murphy said.

"I just knew I had to play properly and knew I had to be somewhere near my best and I think I was.

"I'm so in awe of Zhao Xintong and how he plays the game. When he is in full flow, he is mesmerising to watch. It is one of the best wins of my career."