Ashley Giles says Pakistan vs England series is expected to go ahead as planned. Photo: File

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) remains undeterred by Pakistani cricketers' positive Covid-19 tests and does not think that that development or even more positive tests could jeopardise the two nations' upcoming Test and T20I series.

Pakistani team was rocked by news on Monday when it emerged that three of its England-bound players players - Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali - were virus carriers. The fact that the trio of infections came from a total of just five tests conducted and 24 others are yet to get their reports is an indication that there could be more positive tests.

In any case, however, ECB's managing director of men's cricket, Ashley Giles, says whatever the outcome maybe, the tour, as things stand, is expected to go according to plan.

"It is a concern - and we are most concerned about the welfare of those players who have tested positive," Giles told media representatives in a virtual press conference.

"At the moment, I don't think the series is in doubt. We are far enough away from the start of the Test series to be too worried and we are still hopeful the Pakistan team will be arriving in the country fairly soon.

"We are still waiting on the other test results but I think we are still far enough out even if a number of those results were positive."

Giles further said that due to the deteriorating health situation in Pakistan, the ECB wants Pakistani contingent in England as soon as possible.

"The situation in Pakistan is not great at the moment and our thoughts go out to the whole country, so clearly it's important we get the team in the country and we can get on with our series. Anything that puts that at risk is clearly a problem," he said.

The Pakistani tour party is to leave for England this Sunday. They are scheduled to play a Test and T20I series in August.

Pakistan vs England: 'Tour not in jeopardy despite positive Covid-19 tests'