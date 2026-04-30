Tim Paine pens heartfelt message after Multan Sultans’ PSL 11 exit

An undated picture of Multan Sultans owner Gohar Shah (left) and head coach Tim Paine — X/@MultanSultans

LAHORE: Former Australian captain Tim Paine, who served as head coach of Multan Sultans, shared an emotional message following his side’s exit from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 after their defeat to Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1 on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Paine reflected on his journey in the tournament and expressed gratitude for the experience and camaraderie within the squad.

“A memorable journey with the Multan Sultans has unfortunately come to an end this PSL,” Paine wrote.

“Had a great time with a fantastic group of people and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Gohar Shah,” he added.

A memorable journey with the @MultanSultans has unfortunately come to an end this @thePSLt20

Had a great time with a fantastic group of people and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. @goharshah95 ❤️ — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, the Sultans’ campaign came to a disappointing end as the Kingsmen produced a dominant all-round performance in their debut season, securing a place in Eliminator 2 against Islamabad United, scheduled for Friday in Lahore.

Opting to field first, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne made a decisive call that paid off, as his side restricted the 2021 champions to 159/9 despite a fighting half-century from Shan Masood.

In reply, the Kingsmen comfortably chased down the 160-run target, losing just two wickets and finishing the match with 28 balls to spare.

Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan starred with the bat, scoring 64 runs each off 33 and 35 deliveries respectively to guide their team home.

Despite the early exit, the Ashton Turner-led Multan Sultans enjoyed a commendable campaign overall, finishing third in the league stage with six wins and four defeats from 10 matches, collecting 12 points with a net run rate of 0.326.