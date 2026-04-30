Tentative schedule unveiled for Pakistan–Australia home ODI series

Pakistan batters Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Babar Azam (left) exchanging fist bump during the first T20I match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 2026 in Lahore. - AFP

LAHORE: The tentative schedule for Pakistan's upcoming home ODI series against Australia cricket team has been revealed, with all matches likely to be staged at Gaddafi Stadium, sources told Geo Super on Thursday.

The proposed plan outlines a three-match series, marking another significant international assignment on home soil for Pakistan national cricket team.

According to sources, the opening match is expected to be played on 31 May, followed by the second and third fixtures on 2 and 4 June, respectively.

The official schedule, however, will be confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in due course.

The series carries added significance as it will be Australia’s first visit to Pakistan for a 50-over series since 2022. On that occasion, the Men in Green secured a memorable 2–1 victory in the three-match ODI series.

Historically, Australia have dominated the ODI head-to-head, leading Pakistan 71–36 in 111 matches, with four games ending in no result.

Following their tour of Pakistan, Australia are set to travel to Bangladesh for a full men’s white-ball series in June 2026, ending a 15-year gap between bilateral ODI series in the country.

The ODI matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 9, 11 and 14 June, with all fixtures scheduled to begin at 6pm AEST.

The tour will then move to Chattogram for three T20Is on 17, 19 and 21 June at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. The first two matches are set to start at 10pm AEST, while the final fixture will begin at 6pm AEST.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are preparing for their crucial red-ball tour of Bangladesh, where they will play a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

This will be their first red-ball assignment since hosting the South Africa national cricket team for a two-Test series in October last year, which ended in a 1–1 draw.

The first Test is scheduled to take place in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May, while the second will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while four uncapped players — Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori — have received call-ups to the national squad.

Later this year, Pakistan Test team will play Test series against England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.