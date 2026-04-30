Mikel Arteta slams referee after penalty drama

An undated picture of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. — Reuters

MADRID: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the referee after his side were denied a potentially decisive penalty in their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The controversy unfolded in the second half when referee Danny Makkelie initially awarded Arsenal a penalty after Eberechi Eze appeared to have his toe stepped on.

However, following a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned, much to Arteta’s frustration.

The decision did not sit right with head coach Mikel Arteta, who made his feeling very clear post-match, as per Marca.

Arteta questioned both the process and the outcome, insisting the original decision should have stood.

"What I’m incredibly fuming about is how the hell the penalty on Ebs gets overturned," Arteta said.

"If you have to watch it 13 times...That's a goal that can change the course of the season. This cannot happen." Julian Alvarez converted in the 56th minute to level the match.

It is pertinent to mention that Arteta accepted that decision, despite suggesting it may not have been given in domestic competition.

"The same way we have to accept Ben White’s penalty, Ebs's is a clear penalty," he said.

Despite the setback, Arteta praised his team’s resilience in a challenging away atmosphere. He remains optimistic ahead of the return leg, stating:

"It's all to play for in London," he said.