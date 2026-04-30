Mohamed Salah set for return before season’s end

An undated picture of Egyptian right midfielder Mohamed Salah. — Reuters

Egyptian right midfielder Mohamed Salah is expected to return from injury before the end of the season, easing fears that his final appearance for Liverpool FC had already come and gone.

The 33-year-old forward was forced off during the second half of Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace, prompting concerns over a potential hamstring problem.

Given that Salah recently confirmed he will leave Anfield at the end of the campaign, there was speculation that the injury might prematurely end his glittering Liverpool career.

However, the club confirmed on Wednesday that Salah’s issue is only a “minor muscle injury”, with expectations that he will recover in time to feature again before the season concludes.

The positive update also keeps him on course to captain Egypt at this summer’s World Cup.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017, has enjoyed a remarkable nine-year spell, scoring 257 goals in 435 appearances.

His contributions have been instrumental in a period of sustained success, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, and multiple domestic and international honours.

Only club legends Ian Rush and Roger Hunt have scored more goals for Liverpool, underlining Salah’s iconic status.

It is pertinent to mention that his emotional reaction when substituted against Palace suggested he feared his Anfield journey had reached its conclusion.

While a return against Manchester United this weekend appears unlikely, Liverpool remain hopeful he could feature in upcoming fixtures against Chelsea FC, Aston Villa, or Brentford FC before bidding farewell.