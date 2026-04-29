'Really special,' says Labuschagne after Kingsmen set up Eliminator 2 meeting with United

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during their PSL 11 Eliminator 1 against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne was contained with joy after their thumping eight-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Eliminator 1 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory drew curtains on the Sultans' campaign, while propelling the Kingsmen one step closer to qualifying for the final as they next face three-time champions Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Friday.

Labuschagne's decision to field first in the high-stakes fixture against Sultans bore fruit as the debutants curtailed the 2021 champions for a modest 159/9 despite a valiant half-century by Shan Masood.

In turn, the Kingsmen made light work of the 160-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Reflecting on his team's all-round performance, which kept their push for the PSL title in their maiden appearance and up and going, Labuschagne shared it was really special for the entire franchise, including the owners, the players and the support staff.

He shared that the team put in a lot of work to ensure they came prepared and tried a few new ideas, which, according to Labuschagne, came off against the Sultans.

"It is really hard to put into words what it means for the franchise, the owners, the team, and the support staff for us to be here: it is really special," said Labuschagne at the post-match presentation.

"We put a lot of work and time into making sure we came prepared today. We played really well, especially with the bat, and tried to come up with a few new ideas and a little bit of prep. It is nice that it came off today," he added.

The victory over Sultans marked Kingsmen's third consecutive win since they suffered a humiliating eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of United, during which they were bowled out for a modest 80.

When asked how the team managed to bounce back from the gruelling defeat, Labuschagne insisted that they were "so high" on their previous triumph over the Sultans in the high-scoring contest and thus endured a batting disaster.

Citing their struggles against the United, Labuschagne shared that they ensured treating the recently concluded fixture against the Sultans with respect after coming off from another high against RawalPindiz, whom they crushed by 108 runs to earn a miraculous playoffs qualification, pipping defending champions Lahore Qalandars.

"We actually addressed it today because I felt when we won that amazing game against Multan, we were so high. We probably just expected to go and do the same thing in the next game. That is obviously the reason we bowled out for 80," Labuschagne stated.

"We had another high with that amazing game against Rawalpindiz. It was really important for us to treat this game individually and with the respect that it deserved," he added.

Marnus Labuschagne then went on to praise his team's fast-bowling attack, comprising Mohammad Ali, Hunain Shah and Akif Javed, terming it a great feeling to have bowlers in whom a captain can put his faith.

"It is just great when you have guys in whom you can put your faith. In T20 cricket, you are always going to have a bad over and be put under pressure. But it doesn't matter because you can just trust them and communicate, and they trust that process," said the Kingsmen captain.

"I am so proud of the guys from where we were - not winning a game over the first four games and then finding our feet in the back half of the tournament and really making a push," he concluded.