Ashton Turner rues powerplay failure against Kingsmen after Sultans' PSL 11 exit

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner plays a shot during their PSL 11 Eliminator 1 against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner highlighted shortcomings in the batting powerplay following their campaign-ending eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the Sultans could accumulate 159/9 in their 20 overs despite an unbeaten half-century by vice-captain Shan Masood due to a dismal start to their innings, which saw them being reduced to 52/5 in 7.1 overs.

Although Masood batted valiantly to steer the 2021 champions past the 150-run mark, it remained insufficient for their bowlers to defend as the Kingsmen made light work of the target, chasing it down for the loss of just two wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Reflecting on the humbling defeat, Sultans captain Turner emphasised that they were outplayed in the batting powerplay as they lost "so many wickets" before expressing his disappointment over how their campaign culminated at the eight-team tournament.

"In the powerplay, you know, we sort of got outplayed out and, you know, you play on that and have the quality of our top order, you know, we've seen one of the best batting orders where the first time we've lost so many wickets in the power play," said Turner at the post-match presentation.

"Unfortunately, it was not the game that we wanted. Yeah, I'm really disappointed with how it's finished," he added.

Turner, however, stressed that everyone in the Sultans' dressing room had a smile on their face for having a wonderful time in the PSL 11.

He then went on to applaud local players, coaches and support staff and shared that they felt "fortunate" to be playing here.

"But look, everyone in our change room, I'll tell you, generally had a smile on their face. We've had a great time," Turner continued.

"We had a great group of local players and coaches and support staff, you know, we feel very fortunate to be here playing cricket. And hope we see you again there," he concluded.