Real Zaragoza goalkeeper handed 13-match ban for punching opponent

Monterreys goalkeeper Esteban Andrada celebrates after his team scored against Toluca during a Mexican Apertura 2021 tournament football match at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey on September 22, 2021. — AFP

The Spanish football federation banned Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada for 13 matches on Wednesday after he punched a Huesca player in the face.

The federation's disciplinary committee said in a statement both the Argentina international and his club would also be fined, after he was first sent off and then "attacked" Huesca's Jorge Pulido in the second tier derby clash last Sunday.

Andrada was issued a 12-match ban for the punch itself, while his initial red card carries an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out for the rest of the season dealing a blow to Zaragoza's hopes in their battle to avoid relegation.

The 35-year-old, on loan from Mexican side Monterrey, shoved over Pulido and was shown a second yellow card for the incident.

Andrada then became enraged, running to hit Pulido and sparking a brawl on the pitch in stoppage time.

"The truth is I'm very, very sorry for what happened," said Andrada afterwards.

"It's not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself. So, I'm very sorry."

Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza's Dani Tasende were also sent off in the aftermath of the brawl, with hosts Huesca holding on for a 1-0 win. Jimenez was banned for four matches and Tasende two.

"We witnessed scenes unbecoming of this sport and which should never have occurred," said Zaragoza in a statement on Sunday.