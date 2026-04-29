PSL 11: Kingsmen knock out Sultans to set up Eliminator 2 clash with United

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Maaz Sadaqat (left) and Usman Khan bump fists during their PSL 11 Eliminator 1 against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: A collective bowling effort, followed by blistering half-centuries from Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat, propelled Hyderabad Kingsmen to an eight-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Eliminator 1 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Kingsmen's victory in the high-stakes fixture drew curtains on Sultans' campaign and meant that the new entrants will go on and face three-time champions Islamabad United in the Eliminator 2 at the same venue on Friday in a bid to qualify for the eight-team tournament's final.

Set to chase a 160-run target, the Kingsmen comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 28 balls to spare, courtesy of the second-wicket partnership between Usman and Sadaqat.

The Kingsmen, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost their captain, Marnus Labuschagne (11), in the second over with 18 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, in-form wicketkeeper batter Usman joined Sadaqat in the middle, and the duo batted dominantly to put together 92 runs for the second wicket.

Usman, who was the core aggressor of the vital stand, was eventually removed by Steve Smith in the 11th over. He walked back after top-scoring for the Kingsmen with a swashbuckling 64 off 35 deliveries, studded with eight fours and three sixes.

Sadaqat was then joined by Saim Ayub in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to steer the Kingsmen over the line in the 16th over.

The left-handed opener remained the joint top-scorer for the Kingsmen with an unbeaten 64 off 33 deliveries, comprising four sixes and as many fours, while Saim chipped in with a run-a-ball 15 not out.

For Sultans, Ismail and Smith could pick up a wicket apiece.

Put into bat first in the high-stakes fixture, the Sultans finished at 159/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Masood.

The Sultans got off to a shaky start to their innings as Mohammad Ali dismissed their experienced opener Steve Smith (13) in the third over with just 28 runs on the board.

Kingsmen then lost two more wickets in successive overs as Akif Javed got in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan (15) caught at cover point, while Hunain Shah trapped Josh Philippe (six) lbw, and consequently slipped to 36/3 inside the batting powerplay.

Following the early stutter, captain Ashton Turner (nine) and his deputy Shan Masood attempted to force a recovery by batting cautiously but could add 15 runs for the fourth wicket as the former was sent back by Saim Ayub in the seventh over.

Glenn Maxwell inflicted another blow to the Sultans' batting expedition as he got rid of their young all-rounder Arafat Minhas on the first delivery of the eighth over and brought the total further down to 52/5.

Meanwhile, Masood, who stood his ground firmly during the collapse, then shared a crucial 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who contributed with an 18-ball 19 before falling victim to Javed in the 12th over.

Sultans endured another setback an over later as Ali cleaned up Mohammad Imran Randhawa (two) to expose their batting tail.

Hunain ensured retaining the momentum in Kingsmen's favour as he bowled Peter Siddle in the 16th over.

Masood, however, kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly and eventually brought his 10th PSL half-century in the 18th over.

The left-handed batter batted until the end and top-scored with an unbeaten 69 off 46 deliveries, studded with four sixes and as many fours.

For Kingsmen, the pace trio of Hunain, Ali and Javed bagged two wickets each, while spinners Maxwell and Saim chipped in with one scalp apiece.