Zimbabwe women's squad reaches Pakistan for white-ball series

Players and support staff from Zimbabwe women's cricket squad pictured at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on April 29, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Zimbabwe women's 15-member squad touched down here on Wednesday for their first-ever tour of Pakistan, comprising a six-match white-ball series, scheduled to run from May 3 to 15.

According to the details, the touring side's contingent landed here at the Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday evening and was welcomed by Pakistan women's cricket team's manager Ayesha Ashhar.

🛬 Zimbabwe women's team arrives in Karachi to take part in ODI and T20I series 🇿🇼🇵🇰#PAKWvZIMW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/x8PBHYmWcJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 29, 2026

Following their arrival here, the squad will rest today and will embark on their preparations for the historic series on Thursday evening, as they will hold their first training session here at the National Bank Stadium, besides the home side.

The upcoming white-ball series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will get underway with three ODIs, all of which are set to be played at the aforementioned venue on May 3, 6 and 9, respectively.

Following the ODI leg, the two teams will then lock horns in a three-match T20I series, whose all fixtures are also slated to be held at the National Bank Stadium on May 12, 14 and 15, respectively.

The three T20Is will serve as crucial preparation for Pakistan ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Before the global tournament, Pakistan will also take part in a T20I tri-nation series in Ireland, featuring the hosts and the West Indies, with matches scheduled from 28 May to 4 June.

Zimbabwe squad

Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Beloved Biza, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Melinda Kachingwe, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Precious Marange, Michelle Mavunga, Natasha Mtomba, Christina Mutasa, Vimbai Mutungwindu, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kelly Ndiraya, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu.