PSL 11: Kingsmen win toss, elect to field first against Sultans in Eliminator 1

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (left) flips the coin as Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Hyderabad Kingsmen have won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

Head-to-head

The Kingsmen and Sultans came face-to-face just twice as the former are making their PSL appearance, while their head-to-head record hangs in the balance with one victory apiece.

Matches: 2

Multan Sultans: 1

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 1

Form Guide

Kingsmen and Sultans enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour. The debutants have just one defeat in their last five completed matches, while the Sultans have just two triumphs.

Furthermore, the 2021 champions are fresh from a four-wicket defeat against Islamabad United, which barred them from securing a top-two finish.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, earned a miraculous entry into the playoffs as they thumped fellow debutants RawalPindiz by 108 runs to pip defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the standings by boosting their net run rate.

Multan Sultans: L, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, L, W, W, W