Riyan Parag risks disciplinary action over vaping during IPL match

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag walks back after being dismissed during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, 2026. — Reuters

NEW CHANDIGARH: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag could face disciplinary action from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after he was seen vaping in the dressing room during his team's win over Punjab Kings in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Images of Parag, 24, using an e-cigarette during Tuesday's match in Chandigarh were broadcast live on television and quickly went viral on social media.

Riyan Parag Smoking VAPE in dressing room 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EbIMI5qHxK — Liam Livingstone (@NightmareOP9) April 28, 2026

E-cigarettes are banned in India under a 2019 law that prohibits their manufacture, import, sale and storage, regardless of nicotine content.

Violations can attract fines of up to 500,000 rupees ($6,000) and jail terms. Personal possession and vaping in public is also banned.

Parag scored 29 runs as Rajasthan handed table-toppers Punjab their first defeat of the season, successfully chasing down 222.

The captain has struggled with the bat this season, scoring just 117 runs in nine matches at an average of 14.62.

The BCCI could fine Parag for breaching IPL rules and setting a poor example.

Rajasthan, winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008 under late Australian great Shane Warne, recently had their team manager, Ravinder Singh Bhinder, fined 100,000 rupees for using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match.