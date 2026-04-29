Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 11, MS vs HK today Eliminator 1

The collage of photos features Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Marnus Labuschagne. — PSL

LAHORE: The Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Multan Sultans and tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides have met twice in PSL 11, with Sultans and Kingsmen level at 1-1 in the head-to-head record.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.