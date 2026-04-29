Millie Bright announces retirement after trophy-laden Chelsea career

An undated picture of 32-year-old defender Millie Bright. — Reuters

Millie Bright has announced her retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a distinguished 17-year career marked by remarkable success with Chelsea FC Women.

The 32-year-old defender, who spent 12 years at the club, leaves as Chelsea’s longest-serving player, having made 314 appearances.

During her time in west London, Bright collected an impressive 20 trophies, including eight Women's Super League titles, six Women’s FA Cups and four League Cups.

She was also part of two domestic treble-winning campaigns in 2021 and 2025.

Bright’s journey at Chelsea began in 2015 following her move from Doncaster Belles, and she quickly established herself as a cornerstone of the team’s defence.

In November, she set a new record for the most WSL appearances, surpassing the previous mark held by Jordan Nobbs.

Appointed club captain in 2023, Bright led by example, guiding Chelsea through an unbeaten domestic season in 2024–25 while playing over 3,000 minutes.

On the international stage, Bright earned 88 caps for England women's national football team, playing a vital role in their Euro 2022 triumph and captaining the side to the 2023 World Cup final.

Reflecting on her decision, Bright said she had “given everything” to the club and felt ready for a new chapter.

She will now continue her association with Chelsea as a club ambassador and trustee of the Chelsea Foundation.