PFF explores coaching, grassroots deals in FIFA Congress meetings in Canada

President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Syed Mohsen Gilani, pictured with the President of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf, during high-level meetings in Canada on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress. — File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) held a series of high-level meetings in Canada this week on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress, focusing on development partnerships in coaching, women’s football, and grassroots programmes.

The PFF delegation, led by president Syed Mohsen Gilani and including vice-president Hafiz Zakaullah and chief operating officer Shahid Niaz Khokhar, met officials from the German Football Association, Canada Soccer, the Chinese Football Association and the Tajikistan Football Federation ahead of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

The German Football Association offered support in coach education and women’s football development, and invited Pakistani players and coaches to Germany for training and exposure opportunities.

In discussions with Canada Soccer, both sides explored cooperation in grassroots football and coaching education.

The possibility of organising exhibition matches was also considered, with the PFF proposing greater engagement with the Pakistani community in Canada to support football development initiatives.

The Chinese Football Association described relations with Pakistan as “iron brothers” and extended assistance in futsal training. Both parties agreed to hold detailed follow-up discussions after the upcoming World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Tajikistan Football Federation offered support in training Pakistani referees and goalkeeper coaches, while also discussing potential collaboration in women’s football development.

The meetings form part of a broader engagement strategy by the PFF during its visit to Canada, where further discussions with additional football federations are scheduled.

The federation aims to strengthen international partnerships to improve technical standards and expand opportunities for players and officials across all levels of Pakistani football.