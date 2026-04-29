Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dies at 35

An undated picture of former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro. — Instagram/ bigpops1159

Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro has died at the age of 35, his father has confirmed on Tuesday.

The British-born player, who featured in 80 professional games between 2014 and 2021, spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

His father, Greg Mauro, confirmed the news on social media, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tributes have since poured in from across the American football community following the sudden announcement.

The Arizona Cardinals, where Mauro made the most appearances of his career, issued a statement expressing their sorrow.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro," the Cardinals said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss."

Mauro, who also had spells with the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, was born in St Albans while his father was working in the United Kingdom.

He moved back to the United States with his family at the age of three and later went on to build a solid career in the NFL as a dependable defensive presence.

Former Cardinals player and executive Adrian Wilson paid tribute to his former teammate, recalling his professionalism and reliability.

"I had the opportunity to be around Josh for several years with [coach Bruce Arians],” Wilson added.

"[Josh was] always in shape, always ready to go wherever he got that call. One of the things I respected most about him, you could depend on him."

Mauro’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from former teammates, coaches and fans, who remember him as a committed and consistent professional both on and off the field.