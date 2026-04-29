Usman Khan reveals struggles after being dropped from Pakistan squad

Pakistan's Usman Khan celebrates after scoring a half-century during the second T20I match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan T20I batter Usman Khan has opened up about the setbacks he faced after being dropped from the national side, reflecting on criticism, self-doubt, and the work he put in to stage a comeback at the highest level.

Speaking during a recent interview with a local YouTube platform, the wicketkeeper-batter discussed the difficult phase of his career when questions were raised over his place in international cricket and his future prospects.

“When I was dropped from the Pakistan team, people told me that I would never make a comeback and that I had already been given enough chances, so I should go back to the UAE,” Usman said.

He acknowledged his own shortcomings during that period, stressing that he chose to take responsibility rather than blame external factors.

“But I used to tell people that Pakistan had given me enough chances, it was my fault. It was my mistake that I couldn’t perform. Then I hired a personal trainer and improved my diet and fitness,” he added.

Usman made his international debut for Pakistan on 18 April 2024 during a home series against New Zealand.

However, his early career was also marked by controversy after he was banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching obligations and misrepresenting his intention to represent the UAE, which also restricted his participation in ECB-sanctioned events.

Despite the setback, he rebuilt his career after featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine as a foreign player and is now considered a local player.

His performances in the tournament were outstanding, where he became the first batter to score two centuries in a single edition. Following that breakout season, he was considered for national selection again and later attended a fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

Usman has since represented Pakistan in 38 T20Is, scoring 474 runs at a strike-rate of 121.85, including two half-centuries. He has also played two ODIs, scoring 51 runs.

Currently, he is part of PSL 11 debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen and is set to feature in the Eliminator 1 clash against Multan Sultans on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.