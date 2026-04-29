Peshawar Zalmi receive major boost ahead of PSL 11 final

Peshawar Zalmi players and management pictured during a drinks break in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Rawalpindi here at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28 2026 — PSL

LAHORE: Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana is set to return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reinstated his No-Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing him to rejoin Peshawar Zalmi for the tournament final on May 3.

The BCB had initially granted Rana permission to feature in the PSL only until April 13, after which he was withdrawn to manage his workload.

He was subsequently rested for the first two T20Is of Bangladesh’s ongoing home series against New Zealand as part of his recovery and workload management plan.

However, following a fresh review, the board has now approved his participation in the PSL final.

In an official statement, the BCB said the decision was made considering the importance of franchise cricket in player development and confirmed medical clearance for his return.

"This decision has been made considering the significance of participating in the final of a major global franchise competition, which is viewed as an important step in the continued development of the player," the BCB said in a statement.

"More importantly, the team management and BCB medical team has provided clearance, confirming that his participation in the match will not adversely affect his fitness, workload management or availability for national duty," the board added.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi also thanked BCB president Tamim Iqbal on social media for facilitating Rana’s return to the PSL.

Rana has been in outstanding form in recent weeks. In four appearances for Zalmi, he claimed seven wickets at an average of 10.85 and an economy rate of 5.42, including a stunning 3 for 7 against Karachi Kings.

He also impressed on international duty, taking 5 for 32 in the second ODI against New Zealand and finishing the series as the leading wicket-taker with eight scalps.

Although Rana was initially expected to resume training for Bangladesh’s Test series against Pakistan starting May 8 in Dhaka, the BCB has confirmed he remains on track for selection.'

Meanwhile, the playoff stage of the tournament continues, with Hyderabad Kingsmen set to face Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 on Wednesday.

The winner will progress to Eliminator 2 to face Islamabad United, who lost the Qualifier.