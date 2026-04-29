Rafael Jodar powers past Vít Kopriva to set up quarter-final clash with Jannik Sinner

An undated picture of 19-year-old Spaniard Rafa Jodar. — Instagram/ rafa.jodarr

Rafa Jodar delighted home fans here at Caja Magica on Tuesday with a commanding 7-5, 6-0 victory over Czech Vit Kopriva to reach the quarter-finals, where he will face world number one Jannik Sinner.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, a rising clay-court talent, built on his win over Joao Fonseca by delivering another composed display against world number 66 Kopriva under the hot Madrid sun, despite early resistance in a tight opening set.

Kopriva earned two break points at 3-3, but Jodar held firm before striking late, breaking serve at 6-5 after moving to 0-40 to seal the set 7-5 amid loud home support.

The second set was one-sided as Jodar raced into a 3-0 lead, capitalising on a double fault to break again and dominate from the baseline, closing out a flawless 6-0 set to complete a rapid victory.

Reflecting on his performance, Jodar highlighted that staying mentally strong and maintaining a consistent mindset was key to overcoming a difficult first set and securing the win.

"Every match in a tournament like this is tough and can get complicated, so you always have to keep the same mindset. That's what I did in the first set: I dug deep, played my best tennis, and I'm really happy with the win," said Jodar.

The youngster, who has surged from outside the top 900 to world number 42 in a year and won his first ATP title in Marrakech, now faces Sinner.

"It's going to be a great match (against Sinner) and I hope the crowd turns out in force to cheer me on and support me because it's going to be a cracking match," he added.