New Zealand name T20 World Cup squad as Devine, Bates, Tahuhu set for farewell tournament

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand pose for a picture following during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 14, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

New Zealand have included Nensi Patel and Izzy Sharp in their 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup in England this June–July, while veterans Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu have confirmed they will retire from international cricket after the tournament.

Suzie Bates, who turns 39 in September, had earlier announced she was preparing for “one final mission”, and New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Wednesday that Devine and Tahuhu, aged 36 and 35 respectively, will also bow out after the competition.

The trio’s impending retirements were confirmed when New Zealand named their squad to defend the T20 World Cup title.

The squad is led by captain Amelia Kerr and features ten players from the title-winning side two years ago, including Bates, Devine, Tahuhu, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Georgia Plimmer.

It will be a first T20 World Cup appearance for left-arm seamer Bree Illing, wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, and left-arm spinner Flora Devonshire, all of whom featured in last year’s ODI World Cup squad.

All-rounder Patel, who bowls off-spin, made her T20I debut in February this year and has taken six wickets in four matches at an impressive economy rate of 3.56. Wicketkeeper-batter Sharp has more international experience, having played 11 T20Is since her debut in March 2025.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said the selections reflected both achievement and transition.

"Any time you're chosen to represent your country on the world stage it's an honour, but World Cups hold an elevated level of importance and I'm certain everyone can't wait to get on the plane," Ben Sawyer, the New Zealand head coach, said in a statement.

"It's going to be an extra special time for Izzy and Nensi with it being their first World Cup. They've comfortably taken to international cricket this summer and should both have confidence heading into this next challenge."

Sawyer also acknowledged the significance of Devine, Bates and Tahuhu all concluding their careers at the same tournament.

"To have our three most senior players all finishing their careers at the same tournament is a rare and special occasion," Sawyer said. "All three have had distinguished careers in their own right and given so much to this team and the game in general.

"There'll be a time at the end of the tournament to further acknowledge and celebrate the trio and I know at present they're very focussed on performing well in their final mission with the team."

New Zealand enter the tournament in strong form, having won seven of their last eight T20 internationals. They will face England in a three-match T20I series in late May before the World Cup preparations officially begin on 7 June.

"I believe we've landed on a well-balanced squad that features a mix of experience and exciting young talent," Sawyer said. "We've worked really hard over the past 12 months to develop our batting depth in particular, which we've seen bear fruit in our recent home series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"With the ball, our pace bowling attack are competing hard for spots in the XI, which is a great place to be from a depth perspective."

New Zealand have been placed in Group 2 alongside England, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

They will play warm-up matches in Loughborough on 6 and 9 June against Bangladesh and South Africa respectively, before opening their World Cup campaign against West Indies in Hampshire on 14 June.

New Zealand squad for Women’s T20 World Cup: Amelia Kerr (capt), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp (wk) and Lea Tahuhu.