SLC president Shammi Silva, executive committee step down after government pressure

President of Sri Lanka Cricket Shammi Silva (L) speaks during a press conference at the Sri Lanka Cricket board office, in Colombo on November 22, 2023. - AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva and the organisation’s executive committee formally resigned on Wednesday, following approval at a special committee meeting held a day earlier.

The development is understood to have followed a request from Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who reportedly met Silva last Friday to negotiate an amicable exit amid growing public pressure and allegations of financial irregularities.

The government is now expected to appoint an interim committee, likely to be led by former parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne. Former cricketers Sidath Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama are also tipped to take up roles in the proposed set-up, although no official announcement has been made.

In a media release, SLC confirmed the resignations, stating that Silva and all office-bearers had stepped down with immediate effect and that the decisions had been communicated to the president and sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Silva first assumed office in February 2019, succeeding Thilanga Sumathipala. Initially regarded as a loyalist of his predecessor, he went on to cement his authority, securing four consecutive terms, three of them uncontested.

During his seven-year tenure, Sri Lanka enjoyed limited success on the field, including Asia Cup triumphs for both the men’s and women’s sides. However, consistency proved elusive.

The men’s team endured a significant decline in rankings and disappointing campaigns at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they finished ninth, and subsequent exits at the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups — the latter co-hosted by Sri Lanka.

The recent appointment of Gary Kirsten as head coach has done little to ease calls for leadership change.

Despite often highlighting SLC’s financial strength and record revenues, Silva’s administration was persistently marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Tensions peaked in late 2023 when then sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe attempted to dismiss the board, citing audited evidence of misconduct.

Although Silva was briefly removed, he was reinstated by a court of appeal, triggering a prolonged standoff that ultimately contributed to Ranasinghe’s own dismissal.

Legal uncertainties continue to surround the current transition. Under the SLC constitution, any vacancy must be filled by appointing one of the sitting vice-presidents.

However, both Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne — who held those roles — have also resigned, complicating the process.

To navigate this, authorities may rely on provisions within the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973, which allows the sports minister to dissolve a governing body and install interim arrangements.

However, such a move risks breaching the strict non-interference policy of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC has historically taken a firm stance against government involvement in cricket administration.

In November 2023, Sri Lanka’s membership was suspended after state intervention led to the dismissal of the board, resulting in the loss of ICC funding and the relocation of the Under-19 World Cup.

In an apparent attempt to avoid a repeat, the current administration has sought to frame the resignations as voluntary rather than enforced.

Nevertheless, if the ICC determines that the move was politically influenced, the possibility of another suspension cannot be ruled out.

The governing body has previously rejected interim arrangements in Sri Lanka, including refusing to recognise a committee led by Wettimuny in 2015 and imposing strict deadlines during a similar intervention in 2018.

The government now faces a delicate balancing act — responding to public demand for reform while assuring the ICC that any interim structure will serve only as a temporary step towards restoring constitutional governance.

Whether the resignations are accepted as internal decisions or viewed as political interference could ultimately determine Sri Lanka’s standing in international cricket.