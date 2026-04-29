Ticket prices for PSL 11 Eliminators and final announced

Cricket fans watch the Pakistan Super League 11 Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28 2026 - PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday unveiled ticket prices for Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, all of which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium.

Supporters can book their tickets online via pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available at 18 designated TCS Express Centres across Lahore.

Eliminator 1 is scheduled to take place between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Multan Sultans on Wednesday. The winner will advance to Eliminator 2, where they will face Islamabad United on Friday, 1 May.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have already booked their place in the final after defeating Islamabad United in the Qualifier, and will now await the winner of Eliminator 2 for the title clash on Sunday, 3 May.

Ticket prices for Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 announced! 🎟️



Tickets for the both Eliminators and the final are available at 18 designated TCS Express centres in Lahore.



Fans can also book tickets online at: https://t.co/khPS0MPxLl #HBLPSL11 | #NewEra pic.twitter.com/WgZ2tqwHtJ — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 29, 2026

For the highly anticipated final, tickets for VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) are priced at PKR 6,000, while Premium enclosures (Rajas and Saeed Anwar) will cost PKR 4,000.

First-class enclosures — Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz — are available for PKR 2,000.

General enclosures, including Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq, will start from PKR 1,500.

Fans can also enjoy the final from the VVIP enclosure (Waqar Younis) at the Iqbal End for PKR 8,000, while tickets for the Zaheer Abbas enclosure at the Jinnah End are priced at PKR 10,000. PCB Gallery tickets are available for PKR 12,000.

For Eliminator 1, ticket prices begin at PKR 500 for general enclosures. First-class tickets are priced at PKR 1,000, Premium at PKR 2,000 and VIP at PKR 3,000.

Higher-tier seating includes VVIP Far End at PKR 4,500 and VVIP New Pavilion at PKR 5,500, while Gallery tickets are available for PKR 7,000.

Prices rise for Eliminator 2, with general enclosure tickets starting at PKR 1,000. First-class seats are priced at PKR 1,800, Premium at PKR 3,000 and VIP at PKR 4,000.

VVIP Far End tickets are set at PKR 5,000, while VVIP New Pavilion seats will cost PKR 8,000. Gallery tickets for Eliminator 2 are priced at PKR 10,000.