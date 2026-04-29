Benjamin Sesko backs Michael Carrick for Manchester United permanent head coach role

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their second goal against Brentford in Premier League on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko has publicly backed Michael Carrick to be appointed as Manchester United’s permanent head coach, as the club edge closer to a return to the UEFA Champions League.

United moved to the brink of qualification with a 2–1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday, continuing an impressive resurgence under Carrick, who has been in interim charge since January.

The turnaround has drawn praise from within the squad, with Sesko the latest to endorse the former England midfielder’s candidacy.

"He's an amazing coach, I've said this many times," Sesko, who scored United's second against Brentford, said after the win.

"He's brought different energy. Also the way we're doing in the training, it's unbelievable and of course, I would like to have him here."

His comments echo those of teammate Amad Diallo, who earlier this month spoke highly of Carrick’s influence on the squad.

United now require just two points from their remaining four fixtures to mathematically secure Champions League football for next season, having last featured in the competition during the 2023–24 campaign.

Qualification could even be sealed this weekend when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford.

Reflecting on the team’s current form, Sesko added: "We're in a good place," Sesko said.

"We have to keep it up like this. We're looking forward to the next game, to try and secure the Champions League. I'm looking forward."

Carrick’s future remains undecided, but growing backing from players may strengthen his case.