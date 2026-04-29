Vincent Kompany watches helplessly as Bayern Munich fall to Paris Saint-Germain

An undated picture of Bayern Munich’s Belgian coach Vincent Kompany. — Reuters

Vincent Kompany endured a frustrating night as he watched Bayern Munich’s dramatic 5–4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain from the stands, unable to influence proceedings due to suspension.

The Belgian coach, serving a one-match ban, was barred from the touchline and dressing room, instead observing from the media section with an earpiece.

Reflecting on the experience, Kompany admitted it was far from enjoyable.

“It’s no fun,” he said. “If it never happens again, I’ll be satisfied.”

From his distant vantage point, Kompany witnessed a rollercoaster encounter in which Bayern fell 5–2 behind before mounting a late comeback.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks took charge on the touchline, overseeing a spirited response from the visitors.

“I can’t take decisions 80 metres away,” Kompany noted, though he praised his players’ resilience, adding, “I appreciated the way the players responded, from high up in the stands.”

In contrast, PSG manager Luis Enrique described the match as the finest of his coaching career. While Enrique has occasionally chosen to watch games from the stands for tactical reasons, Kompany dismissed the idea.

“I don’t know why. I wouldn’t do that,” he remarked.

The match itself was a spectacle, with both sides trading goals in a high-tempo contest. Despite defensive lapses, Bayern remained in contention heading into the second leg.

Kompany will return to the touchline for the decisive clash and has called for an even more intense atmosphere.

“There was such fire against Madrid. We need no less than that, we need even more,” he said.