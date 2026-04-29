PSG edge Bayern Munich in nine-goal Champions League thriller

Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League on April 28, 2026. — Reuters

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain produced a dramatic 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in a breathtaking first leg of their Champions League semi-final here at Parc des Princes stadium on Tuesday, setting up a finely balanced return in Germany.

In a contest of relentless intensity, Bayern struck first when Harry Kane converted a 17th-minute penalty, becoming the first English player to score in six consecutive Champions League matches.

PSG responded through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who equalised with a clinical finish, before Joao Neves headed the hosts in front.

Bayern levelled again late in the first half via Michael Olise, but PSG regained the advantage in stoppage time as Ousmane Dembele converted from the spot.

The French side surged ahead after the break, with Kvaratskhelia and Dembélé both scoring again in quick succession to make it 5-2.

However, Bayern refused to capitulate. Goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz within three minutes reignited the tie and kept the visitors firmly in contention.

PSG coach Luis Enrique described the match as extraordinary, praising both teams for their attacking quality and tempo. Despite the defeat, Bayern remain confident of overturning the deficit at home.

"We’re really happy, and I think we deserved to win, but we also deserved a draw, and we would have even deserved to lose, because this game was that incredible," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

"I’ve never seen a game with that rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents, the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, the opponents take so many risks – they’re a top-level side. It was difficult, and the second leg will be too."

With nine goals and momentum swinging wildly, the second leg in Munich promises another enthralling encounter.