'Getting back to my best,' says Babar after match-winning century against United

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam celebrates scoring his century during their PSL 11 Qualifier against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Tuesday shared that he has started feeling like getting back to his full potential following a match-winning century against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Qualifier here at the National Bank Stadium.

Put into bat first, the table-toppers piled up a mammoth total of 221/7 in their 20 overs, with skipper Babar leading the charge, top-scoring with a quickfire 103 off 59 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and four sixes.

His 57-ball century in the recently concluded fixture marked his second in the ongoing edition and fourth overall in his glittering PSL career, helping him equal three major PSL records, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Reflecting on his individual brilliance in the high-stakes match against United and overall in the ongoing PSL 11, Babar admitted that it has started making him feel like he was getting back to his best before expressing his determination to continue delivering consistent performances.

"I'm starting to feel like I'm getting back to my best. I'm trying to keep things simple and trust my skills, and just execute my game according to the situation - what the pitch demands, how to handle different bowlers, and when to attack," said Babar at the post-match presentation.

"The hard work I put in before the PSL is helping now, and while things weren't the same earlier, they are starting to come back, and I want to keep this consistency going," he added.

Babar's brilliance was backed by Zalmi's bowling attack, which booked United for a modest 151 in 18.4 overs and rounded up a resounding 70-run victory for the 2017 champions, which propelled them into the final.

Notably, Zalmi emerged as a reckoning force in this year's PSL as they lost just one match in their dominant campaign thus far, and their captain Babar credited fellow top-order batters Mohammad Haris and Kusal Mendis for providing solid platforms consistently with the bat.

"When you get a good start in the first six overs, it gives you a cushion to play your natural game and maintain the run rate. The way Haris plays and puts pressure on the opposition helps, and then I just try to play my role and carry that momentum forward," Babar stated.

"If we get 60-70 in the powerplay, the aim is to maintain that till the end, and even when one of us gets out, whether it's me or Mendis, we try to continue that flow."

Notably, although the United fell well short of the target, the three-time champions were levelled with Zalmi in terms of runs at the halfway mark before pacer Aaron Hardie and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem dismantled their batting unit in the second half of the innings and thus earned praise from their captain Babar, who termed their bowling outburst as the "turning point of the match".

"The way Hardie and Sufiyan bowled was outstanding, and that was the turning point of the match, and even Basit at the end bowled really well," Babar continued.

"Overall, it was a complete team effort in bowling and fielding, and full credit to the boys for executing the plans throughout the tournament. Now, with the final coming up, we will enjoy this win but quickly shift our focus and look to execute our plans again."